Southampton's kitman explains 'bespoke' laundry system

[Getty Images]

On the latest episode of BBC Radio Solent's Saints and Sinners podcast, Southampton kitman Mark Forbes has explained the laundry system he gets to work with.

Forbes revealed he averages between 23,000-27,000 steps a day and more than 30,000 in pre-season, saying Southampton's machinery "will be used in most NHS clinical environments," because of its efficiency.

"We've got a bespoke laundry system that was designed and created with third parties following many years of research," said Forbes. "We have a laundry supplier who understood our needs but was also sensitive to our commitment to a more eco-friendly carbon footprint.

"It works on a dosing system, using pure oxygen that is pumped into the washing machines. It was independently researched by DeMontford University in Leicester and it will kill 98-99% of nasty bugs and germs.

"We worked with Public Health England when we designed it back in 2014. [It] will be in used in most NHS clinical environments. It meets the standards of good clinical practices as well as [being] sensitive to our environmental needs."

Listen to the full episode here