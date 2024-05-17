Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Southampton FC 0 - 0 West Bromwich Albion FC

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:42

Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jed Wallace is caught offside.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:42

Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton).

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:42

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:38

Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Flynn Downes.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:37

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:37

Delay in match because of an injury Flynn Downes (Southampton).

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:32

David Brooks (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:31

Attempt saved. David Brooks (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Aribo.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:26

Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Grady Diangana is caught offside.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:26

Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Mowatt with a cross following a corner.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:25

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:23

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:22

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tom Fellows.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:22

Attempt blocked. David Brooks (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:22

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Alex McCarthy.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:22

Foul by Ryan Fraser (Southampton).

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:18

David Brooks (Southampton) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:17

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:15

Foul by Ryan Fraser (Southampton).

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:12

Attempt missed. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Mowatt with a cross following a corner.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:12

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ryan Fraser.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:10

Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:10

Foul by Adam Armstrong (Southampton).

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:04

Foul by Flynn Downes (Southampton).

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:04

Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Aribo.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:02

Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

20:02

First Half begins.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

19:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

19:00

