Is Southampton vs West Brom on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Championship play-off second leg

West Brom and Southampton will face each other for a place in the play-off final at Wembley after the first leg finished in a goalless draw.

Albion and Saints could not be separated in a tense affair, and despite the sides having 14 and 12 shots each respectively, just five in total were on target.

Southampton have beaten the West Midlands team twice this year in the Championship and will have the home advantage for the second leg.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The Championship play-off semi-final between Southampton and West Brom kicks off at 8pm BST at St Mary’s Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the match on SkyGo.

Team news

Southampton have an anxious wait over the fitness of Che Adams, who missed the first leg, but has netted 18 goals this season.

West Brom have options on the bench, should they choose to use them, and captain Jed Wallace started on the sidelines in the first leg.

Odds

Southampton 4/6

Draw 2/1

West Brom 10/3

Prediction

With the likelihood of Che Adams’s return and the home side’s previous victories against the Hawthorns, it is hard to look past Saints. Southampton 2-1 West Brom.