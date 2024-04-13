Southampton vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Southampton FC 1 - 0 Watford FC

Southampton vs Watford

15:15

James Bree (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Southampton vs Watford

15:15

Attempt missed. Will Smallbone (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Brooks.

Southampton vs Watford

15:14

Attempt saved. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Southampton vs Watford

15:14

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Southampton vs Watford

15:14

Delay in match (Southampton).

Southampton vs Watford

15:06

Foul by James Bree (Southampton).

Southampton vs Watford

15:05

Ché Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Southampton vs Watford

15:04

Offside, Watford. Yáser Asprilla is caught offside.

Southampton vs Watford

15:03

Goal! Southampton 1, Watford 0. Will Smallbone (Southampton) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Armstrong with a cross.

Southampton vs Watford

15:01

First Half begins.

Southampton vs Watford

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Southampton vs Watford

14:00

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.