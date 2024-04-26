Southampton vs Stoke City: Pick Of The Stats
Stoke City have won two of their last three away league games against Southampton (D1), as many as across their 23 such matches combined prior.
The Saints have won just one of their previous five league games against Steven Schumacher's side (D2 L2), a run which has seen them fail to score on three separate occasions.
Six of the Potters' last eight second tier goals have been scored by Dutch players (three for Hoever, two for Manhoef, one for Burger). They are one of only two teams in Championship history to have three Dutch scorers in a season, along with Leeds also this term (Struijk, Summerville, Piroe).
Across his last two Championship campaigns (2020-21 with Blackburn, this season with Southampton), Adam Armstrong has been involved in 42 goals in 42 home appearances (30 goals, 12 assists), assisting a goal in each of his last two at the St Mary’s Stadium.
Russell Martin's team have scored 54 league goals at home this season, their most in a campaign since scoring 69 goals in 1963-64.