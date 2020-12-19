Is Southampton vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Southampton welcome Manchester City to St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon in what promises to be an exhilarating Premier League fixture.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have been in the surprise package of this season and currently sit third in the table, having taken 24 points from 13 games thus far. The Saints are very much European contenders now and have only suffered one defeat in their last 11 games and should really have taken all three points against a poor Arsenal side last time out. Danny Ings has returned from injury and is combining brilliantly with Che Adams while Theo Walcott has rediscovered form at his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have failed to meet expectations and find themselves languishing in ninth after a series of indifferent performances. Wasteful finishing continues to cost Pep Guardiola’s side, who failed to break down a stubborn West Brom outfit in what turned out to be Slaven Bilic’s final match in charge. The return of Sergio Aguero should provide a boost up front, though.

Southampton have even more reason to be confident of causing an upset, having defeated City as recently as July, when Adams scoring a stunning long-range winner.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match begins at 3pm on Saturday 19 December at St Mary's.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime.

New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time. After the trial ends, a subscription will cost £7.99 per month or £79 per year.

Matches can be streamed online and on TV via the Prime Video app, Fire TV, games consoles, BT TV, Apple TV, Virgin’s V6 TV Box, Chromecast, TalkTalkTV and online.

What is the team news?

Hasenhuttl has a full squad at his disposal, with a number of impressive individual performers vying for their place in the starting line-up.

Man City are without defenders Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Sergio Aguero could replace Gabriel Jesus after recovering from injury.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Ings, Adams.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Mendy; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Torres, Aguero, Mahrez.

What are the odds?

Southampton - 11/2

Draw - 15/4

Man City - 40/85

