Southampton vs Man City LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (Getty)

Follow the latest updates live from the Premier League clash at St Mary’s as high-flying Southampton host a Manchester City side looking to claw their way back towards the top end of the Premier League table.

Saints go into the contest in the unfamiliar position of third, four points in front of Pep Guardiola’s side who do have a game in hand on Ralph Hasenhuttl’s outfit. Southampton have been one of the revelations of the season so far though, and after agonisingly being held to a draw by 10-man Arsenal, they will be hopeful of claiming a big-name scalp in the form of City.

Guardiola has injury concerns to deal with on top of their inconsistent form, with Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko still sidelined and Sergio Aguero struggling for fitness as he continues to try and regain his conditioning following a lengthy run of injuries. Victory for Saints would lift them above second-placed Spurs, who do not play until Sunday as they take on fourth-placed Leicester on a weekend that will certainly shake up the running order this season, while City can close to within a point of Saints with victory this afternoon. Follow the latest live updates below.