Is Southampton vs Leicester on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(Getty Images)

Southampton will be hoping to stop their season falling apart completely and gain a measure of revenge when they host Leicester City at Friday.

The two met in the FA Cup semi-final only a couple of weeks back, with the Foxes triumphing to head to the final and leave Saints’ campaign in tatters. With their league form largely abysmal in 2021, Ralph Hasenhuttl had placed lots of emphasis on his club going all the way in the domestic cup - but now it’s time to face up to the harsh reality of their position in the table.

Having won just seven points of the last 45 on offer, Saints are way down in 15th place, not even threatening a mid-table finish while their opponents push on toward a Champions League spot.

Leicester will confirm a top-four finish if they take just six points from their last five games of the season, with that Wembley date also to look forward to after a great campaign of progress from Brendan Rodgers’ team.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Friday, 30 April at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Saints have changed their goalkeeper once more and Alex McCarthy appears likely to start. Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand are doubts after injury, while Oriol Romeu is out for the season. Michael Obafemi is another battling for fitness.

Leicester have confirmed that Harvey Barnes will miss the rest of the campaign after a setback in his return from a knee injury. James Justin and Wes Morgan are both out too, the former for a much longer time period.

Predicted line-ups

SOT: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu; Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Walcott; Redmond, Adams

Story continues

LEI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison; Vardy, Iheanacho

Odds

Southampton - 11/4

Draw - 29/10

Leicester - 21/20

Prediction

The Foxes to take another step toward their ultimate ambition of reaching the Champions League. Saints 1-2 Leicester.

Read More

Southampton vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Mikel Arteta relieved as Arsenal restrict damage in Villarreal defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismisses Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves’ views on Man United line-up: ‘It’s easy up!’