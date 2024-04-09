Southampton vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Southampton FC 2 - 1 Coventry City FC

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:41

Match ends, Southampton 2, Coventry City 1.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:41

Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Coventry City 1.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:40

James Bree (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:39

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:37

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Ryan Fraser.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:33

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:30

Foul by Joe Rothwell (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:30

Substitution, Southampton. Shea Charles replaces Will Smallbone.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:30

Substitution, Southampton. Joe Rothwell replaces Ché Adams.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:30

Substitution, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong replaces Joe Aribo.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:26

Attempt saved. Ellis Simms (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:26

Substitution, Coventry City. Luis Binks replaces Liam Kitching.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:26

Substitution, Coventry City. Jay Dasilva replaces Jake Bidwell.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:26

Substitution, Coventry City. Kasey Palmer replaces Callum O'Hare.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:26

Flynn Downes (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:26

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Latibeaudiere.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:26

Attempt blocked. Sékou Mara (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:26

Attempt saved. Ché Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Aribo with a headed pass.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:21

Offside, Coventry City. Haji Wright is caught offside.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:21

Substitution, Southampton. Sékou Mara replaces Adam Armstrong.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:19

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:17

Substitution, Coventry City. Victor Torp replaces Josh Eccles.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:17

Foul by Ché Adams (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:15

Foul by Flynn Downes (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:14

Ché Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:13

Goal! Southampton 2, Coventry City 1. Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Tavares with a cross.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:13

Offside, Southampton. Ryan Fraser is caught offside.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:11

Attempt missed. Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:11

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jack Stephens.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:11

Attempt blocked. Fábio Tavares (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:11

Substitution, Southampton. Ryan Fraser replaces David Brooks.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:11

Attempt missed. David Brooks (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ché Adams.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:05

Attempt missed. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:07

Attempt blocked. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:05

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by David Brooks.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:04

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by David Brooks.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:04

Attempt blocked. Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Josh Eccles with a cross.

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:03

Foul by Ché Adams (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

21:01

Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:59

Foul by Adam Armstrong (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:56

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:56

Substitution, Coventry City. Fábio Tavares replaces Milan van Ewijk because of an injury.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:53

Delay in match because of an injury Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City).

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:53

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Bradley Collins.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:51

Foul by Ché Adams (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:50

Second Half begins Southampton 2, Coventry City 0.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:34

First Half ends, Southampton 2, Coventry City 0.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:31

Offside, Southampton. Jack Stephens is caught offside.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:30

Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:30

Ché Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:28

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:28

Foul by Haji Wright (Coventry City).

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:28

Flynn Downes (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:28

Foul by Flynn Downes (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:27

Attempt missed. David Brooks (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a cross.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:27

Josh Eccles (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:27

Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:24

Goal! Southampton 2, Coventry City 0. Ché Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from very close range following a corner.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:27

Attempt blocked. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:24

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Bradley Collins.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:24

Attempt saved. David Brooks (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taylor Harwood-Bellis with a through ball.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:23

David Brooks (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:21

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:20

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Joe Aribo.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:19

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:19

Attempt blocked. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Haji Wright.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:18

Foul by Ché Adams (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:17

Offside, Southampton. Ché Adams is caught offside.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:18

Attempt missed. James Bree (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ché Adams.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:16

Foul by Ellis Simms (Coventry City).

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:15

Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:14

Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:14

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Josh Eccles.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:14

Attempt blocked. Ché Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Aribo.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:12

Attempt blocked. Will Smallbone (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:07

David Brooks (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:07

Attempt blocked. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:06

Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:06

Goal! Southampton 1, Coventry City 0. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens.

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:03

Foul by Jack Stephens (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:02

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.

Southampton vs Coventry City

19:59

Foul by James Bree (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

19:57

Haji Wright (Coventry City).

Southampton vs Coventry City

20:01

Penalty missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot.

Southampton vs Coventry City

19:54

Penalty conceded by Flynn Downes (Southampton) after a foul in the penalty area.

Southampton vs Coventry City

19:53

Foul by Flynn Downes (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

19:52

Foul by James Bree (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

19:51

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Josh Eccles.

Southampton vs Coventry City

19:49

Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Southampton vs Coventry City

19:49

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Southampton vs Coventry City

19:48

Foul by Joe Aribo (Southampton).

Southampton vs Coventry City

19:47

First Half begins.

Southampton vs Coventry City

19:15

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Southampton vs Coventry City

18:45

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.