Mason Mount is likely to play a key role on Sunday - Getty Images Europe

What is it?

This weekend's Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When is it?

Sunday 6 October.

What time is kick-off?

2pm.

What TV channel is it on?

This one is on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event. We will also be live blogging the game on this page.

What is the team news?

Southampton have a few injuries to contend with. Moussa Djenopo remains absent after missing the defeat at Tottenham last weekend.

Cedric Soares could return at right-back after he pulled up in the warm-up at Spurs.

Alex McCarthy could be available again but he would probably only make the bench anyway.

Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns after Wednesday night's Champions League win at Lille.

Reece James started in France but could drop back to the bench here.

Reece James started for Chelsea at Lille this week Credit: Getty images

N'Golo Kante missed the win at Brighton last week but should be back in the starting XI this weekend.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger and Emerson all miss out again.

What are the odds?

Southampton win - 10/11

Draw - 14/5

Chelsea win - 3/1

What's our prediction?

Southampton have outplayed lots of their opponents this season but are struggling to get results and Ralph Hasenhuttl has mentioned his frustration at his team's inability to find the net consistently.

They have the benefit this week of playing a Chelsea side that cannot keep a clean sheet. Even so a win might be beyond Southampton.

Prediction: 2-2.