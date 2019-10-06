Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League: live score plus updates from Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Nathan Redmond goes close early on - AFP

2:23PM

23 minutes: Southampton 0 Chelsea 1

Kepa almost gets himself in a pickle but Alonso dispossesses Redmond on the edge of the box.

2:21PM

21 minutes: Southampton 0 Chelsea 1

Southampton getting into some problems when they try and play out of their own defensive third, but in fairness they are not the first team to suffer from that against Chelsea. There is a nervousness whenever they are on the ball.

2:20PM

19 minutes: Southampton 0 Chelsea 1

2:18PM

GOAL! Abraham goal given with help of goal-line technology

Long ball over the top for Abraham to chase. Neither Yoshida nor Gunn take charge of the situation, enabling Abraham to make contact with an outstretched right foot. The ball loops miles in the air, it's a race between the ball and the recovering Yoshida to the line, but despite the defender's acrobatic clearance the ball wins. Soft goal.

2:16PM

16 minutes: Southampton 0 Chelsea 0

Southampton having the better of this in midfield and on territory, but you just sense Chelsea have a little bit of extra quality at the sharp end. Cute from Jorginho to win a free kick in his own penalty area under minimal contact.

Ward Prowse gives the ball away in a promising position, and Abraham is in....

2:14PM

14 minutes: Southampton 0 Chelsea 0

Long down on all fours after his leg buckled awkwardly. Was very unfortunate, Kante slipped as he went to make a tackle and crashed into Long's standing leg, twisting his knee in the process. The forward is up on his feet though.

Bertrand almost gets in on the overlap but the ball had run out for a throw.

2:12PM

11 minutes: Southampton 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea growing into this....Abraham has a snap shot from 20 yards or so that the 'keeper was equal to. Azpilicueta angry he was not given a free-kick when Long looked to be pulling his shorts but nothing doing, and Southampton launch a counter-attack.

2:10PM

GOAL! Arsenal lead at the Emirates

The camera cut to a load of Arsenal players piled on top of one another....and the reason is that David Luiz has scored a near post header.

2:07PM

8 minutes: Southampton 0 Chelsea 0

What a strange set-piece...Ward-Prowse played one low towards the edge of the box but all the Southampton players ran into the box and it gave Marcos Alonso the chance to counter attack. Snuffed out.

Aubameyang has just gone close for Arsenal against Bournemouth.

2:06PM

6 minutes: Southampton 0 Chelsea 0

Tomori drops off and reads the play well to cut out a long ball towards Ings, but he mis-places a pass to put Chelsea right under pressure. Southampton cross is cleared but at the expense of a corner. Zouma gets up well to head away.

Then Long gets on the end of another direct ball forward to win another corner.

2:03PM

4 minutes: Southampton 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea just start to settle into some possession, which gives Alonso the chance to get forward down the left. Both teams trying to win the ball back as soon as they lose it.

2:01PM

2 minutes: Southampton 0 Chelsea 0

Southampton straight on to the front foot with some early pressing, and what an effort by Nathan Redmond! Pounced on a loose ball 25 yards from goal and a fierce strike fizzes over the bar. I think Kepa was beaten. Great start.

1:59PM

KICK-OFF!

Chelsea get us going. We will also keep you informed of events at the Emirates.

1:58PM

Players on their way out of the tunnel at St Mary's

Will Chelsea be the fluent attacking force or porous defensive unit? Perhaps both at once. They are one of the teams neutrals want to watch in the Premier League just now.

1:53PM

The managers speak

Hasenhuttl says creating chances has not been Southampton's problem and says Shane Long gives them something extra with his pace and deep runs behind the Chelsea defence.

Lampard says Chelsea have been extra cautious with Hudson-Odoi due to the severity of his injury, but says it is vitally important they have threat from the wide areas. CHO is back in the starting XI today.

1:49PM

Can David Luiz and Sokratis keep a clean sheet?

Credit: Reuters

1:40PM

Ryan Bertrand back at left-back for Southampton

Credit: Reuters

1:37PM

Granit Xhaka is Arsenal's captain, but is this man their leader?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been one of the best goalscorers in Europe for years now and has carried this Arsenal team since the start of the season. As Sam Dean reports, Unai Emery has been impressed with his behaviour on and off the pitch.

“He scored a lot of goals last year but has now also taken a big responsibility within the team. He is one of the captains who can manage the dressing room."

1:25PM

Bournemouth players surveying the scene

Credit: Getty Images

1:20PM

Mason Mount the creative heart of this Chelsea team

Before the season started, Matt Law looked at Mount's development as part of our Season of the Superkid series.

He has lived up to the billing, pressing teams into mistakes and keeping his head in front of goal. He is one of the first names on Lampard's team sheet while £58 million Christian Pulisic sits in a tracksuit on the bench.

1:09PM

Solanke gets a chance to impress

Dominic Solanke left Liverpool to play first-team football, and Jason Burt spoke to him this week in this exclusive interview with the Bournemouth striker.

Credit: Christopher Pledger

Here is a taster:

“The good thing? It’s good that you are getting talked about for a reason, having a good start early in your career. But the negative thing is that if things are not going so well – you know how social media is, for example. There will always be negative things said but it makes it even more important then to keep focused.”

1:04PM

Bournemouth team and subs: Unchanged side, 4-4-2 as usual with King wide

1:02PM

Arsenal team and subs: Saka retains place, still no Mesut Ozil in the squad

1:01PM

Chelsea team and subs: Looks like a 4-2-3-1 from Lampard

1:00PM

Southampton team and subs: Looks quite front-footed with two strikers plus Redmond

12:48PM

Arsenal team news

Early reports suggesting Unai Emery is going with a midfield three of Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos and Matteo Guendouzi. Chambers and Kolasinac expected at full-back following Tierney and Bellerin's exertions.

The concern with that midfield is the potential for a 'too many chiefs, not enough Indians' scenario. All three players want to dictate the game and have lots of touches - who will defer to who?

11:49AM

Chelsea and Arsenal, do not look this gift horse in the mouth....

Following defeats for Leicester and Tottenham on Saturday, a golden window of opportunity has opened up for Arsenal and Chelsea this afternoon in the race for a top-four finish.

Chelsea's trip to Southampton is a tricky one to call. Frank Lampard's team have been one of the best attacking units in the league in recent weeks and really should have scored more than two against Brighton last time out.

Southampton have been competitive against the bigger teams though, drawing with Man Utd (perhaps a disappointing result in hindsight) and losing narrowly to Liverpool when Danny Ings missed a late chance to level.

They look more comfortable when opponents try to dominate possession and build play from the back, inviting them to execute the pressing for which Ralph Hasenhüttl is renowned. When asked to take the initiative in games, Southampton can stutter.

I was not sure if a Chelsea player would reach 10 league goals this season, but Tammy Abraham has been proving me wrong and thoroughly deserves his England call-up with team-mate Fikayo Tomori.

At the Emirates, Arsenal host Bournemouth in a fixture they usually excel in: 5-1, 3-0 and 3-1 are the scorelines from the last three league meetings in north London.

Bournemouth have neither the inclination nor ability to sit deep and frustrate, and there are question marks over their belief levels in these away trips to big clubs when they tend to be quite brittle.

Manager Eddie Howe admitted as much saying: "We haven't started well at the Emirates Stadium in recent years so we need to start better. They're dangerous and we'll have to be at our best."

Nevertheless, in Ryan Fraser, Harry Wilson, Josh King and notably Callum Wilson they do possess goal threat and speed on the counter-attack.

Arsenal are likely to have Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac at full-back with Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney having their fitness managed, and Bournemouth will fancy getting some change out of both. There could be goals at both ends.

Team news on the way shortly. Chelsea is the televised game, so that will be our main focus but we will have goal updates from Arsenal plus as much detail as we can squeeze in.