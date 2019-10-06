Southampton vs Chelsea: Player ratings as Tammy Abraham stars again for Blues

Action Images via Reuters

Chelsea were too good for Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday as the Blues recorded a victory to lift them to fifth in the Premier League ahead of the international break.

Tammy Abraham's expertly taken lob put Chelsea in front before Mason Mount added a second a few minutes later.

Danny Ings hit back for Saints on half an hour but shortly before half-time a slice of luck restored Chelsea's lead when N'Golo Kante's long-range strike deflected past Angus Gunn and into the Southampton goal.

Southampton tried to knock down the Blue door in the second half without success, and were hit by the suckerpunch of Michy Batshuayi's late goal off the bench to seal a 4-1 win for Chelsea.

The result means Southampton are lingering in 16th place in the Premier League.

