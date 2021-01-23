Southampton vs Arsenal LIVE: Result and reaction from FA Cup tie today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action live as Southampton host Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round at St Mary’s this afternoon.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have been in tremendous form this season, however, they were made to work hard to secure their place in today’s tie, defeating Shrewsbury in a rearranged fixture last Tuesday. The Saints have caused plenty of upsets already this season, beating Liverpool at the start of the month, but their pace has slowed ever so slightly as of late, falling to ninth in the Premier League table after holding the lead at one stage. Southampton held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw when the two sides met last month, with Gabriel Magalhaes sent off for the Gunners.

Arsenal have seen a significant uplift in their form since then, though, with five wins in their last six games. They did still require extra-time to defeat Newcastle in the third round, with Emile Smith Rowe coming off the bench to save the Gunners’ blushes. However, their league fixture against the Magpies earlier this week ended in rather more emphatic fashion, with a 3-0 victory and two goals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to provide a notable boost in confidence. Follow all the action live below: