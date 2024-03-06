Southampton v Preston postponed after major fire breaks out by St Mary’s Stadium

Southampton’s Championship match against Preston North End due to be played on Wednesday evening has been postponed after a major fire broke out near St Mary’s Stadium.

Eighteen fire engines attended the blaze, which affected four industrial units just yards from the ground. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire Service advised people nearby to keep windows and doors closed due to the large plumes of smoke around the scene.

“The decision was made after consultation with the local authorities and emergency services after a major fire broke out in a building next to the St Mary’s Stadium site earlier today,” Southampton said in a statement.

“The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation. We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first.

“The game will be postponed to a new date, which will be announced in due course, and all tickets for tonight’s match will be valid for the rearranged fixture.”

Accountant Chris Harwood tweeted footage of the fire filmed from the north of the stadium. Harwood, 25, told the PA news agency: “We could see a large smoke cloud from our office in Ocean Village, Southampton at lunch so decided to walk towards it to work out where it was coming from.”

Comedian and writer David Baddiel tweeted a picture of smoke filling the sky, writing: “Really bad fire near where I’m staying in Southampton. Hope everyone safe.”

Southampton are fourth in the Championship table and chasing promotion to the Premier League, while Preston are ninth, four points outside the play-off places.