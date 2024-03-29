Southampton 1-1 Middlesbrough: Emmanuel Latte Lath's late strike earns point for Boro

Southampton conceded a 90th-minute goal to draw with Middlesbrough as their Championship automatic promotion hopes suffered a blow.

Adam Armstrong's first-half strike was cancelled out by Emmanuel Latte Lath's late equaliser to leave Saints eight points behind the top two.

The hosts failed to capitalise on a number of chances at St Mary's as Latte Lath pounced for his 10th goal of the season.

The eight-point gap could be stretched even more with third-placed Ipswich and leaders Leeds United still to play on Friday.

Saints only had to wait 12 minutes to go in front as Kamaldeen Sulemana's jinking run and searching cross was sliced awkwardly into the air by Jonny Howson.

The ball fell to the feet of Armstrong whose drilled strike nestled into the bottom left-hand corner of Seny Dieng's net.

Russell Martin's side dominated the opening half hour of the game, moving the ball around well and creating opportunities.

But Middlesbrough almost equalised when Saints were caught out playing out from the back and Finn Azaz's low strike hit the post of Gavin Bazunu's goal.

Che Adams had a number of glorious chances for the home side after the break and also had a goal disallowed when he was deemed to be offside from Sulemana's cross.

Adams also found himself one-on-one with Dieng but his shot was parried behind for a corner and he struck wide from six yards.

Shortly after those misses he was replaced by Bournemouth loanee David Brooks.

Boro then found their way into the game as the second half developed, providing a constant threat on the break.

From one of those counter-attacks Isaiah Jones found himself through on goal but Jack Stephens closed in and made a crucial tackle to sweep the ball behind.

The visitors were eventually rewarded for their relentless pressure as Latte Lath nodded Michael Carrick's side level.

A point is unlikely to be enough, though, to reignite Boro's play-off push as they are now nine points behind sixth-placed Norwich with seven games remaining.