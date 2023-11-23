Southampton 1-2 Arsenal: Late Amanda Ilestedt header completes turnaround

Three of the four goals Amanda Ilestedt scored for Sweden at the Women's World Cup were headers

Amanda Ilestedt headed a 92nd-minute winner as holders Arsenal came from behind to beat Southampton in the Continental Cup at St Mary's.

The centre-half rose highest to convert a corner for her first goal since joining from Paris St-Germain in June.

Southampton had taken a surprise lead in the 55th minute through a low driven shot from midfielder Molly Pike.

Minutes later, Frida Maanum fired into the roof of the net at the near post to equalise.

The victory moves Arsenal level on points with north London neighbours Tottenham at the top of Group D - both have six after two games. They meet in the competition on Wednesday, 13 December.

Durham rose to the top of Group A by defeating Sheffield United 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Amy Andrews opened the scoring in the 30th minute for Durham before Sheffield United equalised late on through Jess Sigsworth.