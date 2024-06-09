Southampton Transfer Swoop For Player Is ‘Very Early Stages’

Southampton’s move for young Argentine forward Jeronimo Domina is ‘very early stages’, as Saints look at possibly signing the teenager, according to the Daily Echo.

Russell Martin successfully navigated Southampton through the playoffs in the Championship this season and back to the Premier League.

Saints are looking to strengthen for life back in the top flight, but they also have an eye on signing talented youngsters.

That desire has led Southampton to Argentine side Union Santa Fe and 18-year-old forward Domina.

They are looking closely at a swoop for the Argentina Under-20 international.

However, a potential transfer swoop is ‘very early stages’ and Domina could come in on loan.

It is likely the Argentine would then slot into Southampton’s Under-21 ranks.

Domina has made eight appearances for Union Santa Fe in Argentina’s Copa de la Liga this year, but is yet to find the back of the net.