Southampton: Thousands of marathon runners brave windy conditions

Thousands of runners took to the streets of Southampton for the annual marathon held in windy conditions

Road closures were in place for the event, which started in Guildhall Square at 09:00 BST.

Some 4,651 runners from 36 countries took part in the full marathon, half marathon, 10k or 5k distances.

The 26.2 mile (42km) full race involved two laps around the city and its landmarks, including St Mary's Football Stadium.

The marathon winner was Joe Beaton, who completed the course in two hours 33 minutes and 41 seconds.

Sharon Daw completed her 500th marathon when finishing the Southampton event [BBC]

The event marked the 500th marathon for Sharon Daw, from east Cornwall, who was a last minute entry after a marathon closer to home was cancelled on Saturday.

"I was so miserable yesterday... I had cake and everything organised," she told the BBC, after completing the Southampton event in four hours 7 minutes 50 seconds.

She said: "I've done Southampton once before and absolutely loved it and had to come back.

"Going through the stadium was amazing, and you've got green parks and the seafront.

"It's just an amazing city, an amazing event. Better than London, I don't know why more people don't come here."

The half marathon winner was Richard Waldron, while the 10k and 5k events were won by Brandon Cuell and Ben West, respectively.

