Southampton In Talks To Land Star On Permanent Basis

Southampton are holding talks in a bid to keep hold of one of their loan stars on a permanent basis, but the deal is not done yet, according to talkSPORT.

Russell Martin’s Saints won promotion back to the Premier League through the playoffs this season and are keen to strengthen in the summer.

Part of their promotion push was winger Ryan Fraser, who was on loan at St Mary’s from Newcastle United for the season.

The 30-year-old added an experienced head on the south coast and Martin handed him 42 games in Saints’ promotion push.

Martin would like Fraser back next season and Southampton are holding talks with Newcastle about signing him permanently.

A deal is not done yet, but with the winger out of favour at Newcastle, the Magpies are expected to be keen to offload him.

Fraser also only has a year left on his contract at St James’ Park.

He is an experienced Premier League campaigner with 173 outings in the division and Martin believes that Fraser’s presence will help Southampton on their return to the top flight.