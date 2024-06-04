Southampton in talks with Adams over new contract

Che Adams scored 16 goals in the Championship as Southampton bounced back from relegation [Getty Images]

Newly promoted Southampton are in talks with Scotland forward Che Adams about a new contract, but midfielder Stuart Armstrong is leaving the club.

Adams, 27, scored 16 times in the Championship to help the Saints make an immediate return to the Premier League.

His current deal expires at the end of June and he has been linked with a move to Wolves.

Southampton said in a statement that talks were ongoing with Adams regarding a potential extension.

The £15m signing from Birmingham City in 2019 has been named in Scotland's provisional squad for Euro 2024 along with Armstrong, who is leaving Southampton after six years.

Armstrong, 32, was a key part of the side in 2023-24 but injury meant he did not feature in the play-off final win over Leeds at Wembley on 26 May and he leaves as a free agent.

Both Armstrong and Adams are in the Scotland squad which is preparing for Euro 2024.

"The club would like to thank Stuart for his commitment and effort during his time as a Saint, and we wish him the very best in whatever comes next," added Southampton's statement.

Long-serving goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, 34, is in talks about a new deal, the club said.