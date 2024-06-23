Southampton Star Due To Travel On Monday To Seal Move Away

Spanish La Liga side Real Betis are set for an addition to Manuel Pellegrini’s squad with Southampton defender Romain Perraud due in Seville.

Betis are moving to sign the French defender, who was on loan at Nice last season, on a permanent deal from Southampton.

They are making solid progress and are now in the final stretch of the transfer.

Perraud, 26, will travel to and arrive in Seville on Monday to complete his switch to Betis, according to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito.

Betis are to pay Southampton a little over €3m to sign Perraud.

Saints snapped up Perraud from French side Brest in the summer of 2021.

He featured heavily for the club in the 2022/23 season, when Southampton were relegated, and then left on loan, avoiding a campaign in the Championship.

Perraud turned out 19 times for Nice in Ligue 1 in the recent season, but the French side chose not to trigger their option to buy in his loan.