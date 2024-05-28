Southampton season review: Martin has 'transformed the club'

[Getty Images]

Season rating: 9/10 - Getting back into the Premier League through the play-off final will live long in the memory but getting thumped 5-0 by Sunderland and Leicester means it couldn't be perfect marks.

Happy with your manager? Delighted with Russell Martin. He had a difficult job after losing so many players in the summer but transformed the club with an attractive brand of football while getting us back into the top flight.

Unsung hero: Will Smallbone made 43 appearances in the Championship, registering six goals and three assists. The midfielder was always reliable and contributed some key goals. He had some critics but silenced them in the second half of the season with some brilliant displays. Also, a little mention for Ryan Fraser, who has been excellent.

Player you'd most like to sign: Southampton must do everything in their power to keep Flynn Downes. The West Ham man was vital to the Saints' success, with Martin's men only winning two of the 13 games he was absent in since his signing. Hopefully, new Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui hasn't seen Downes' ability to win possession, keep hold of the ball and drive forward with it, so will let him stay with the Saints for anything around £30m.

Best away fans: Coventry City could've gone quiet after missing a penalty and going 2-0 in the first half, but the Sky Blues' away fans kept singing after a long trip on a Tuesday night.

Harry Tizard can be found at The Saints Score