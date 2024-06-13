Southampton remain keen on Aarons

[Getty Images]

Southampton are ready to revive their interest in Bournemouth defender Max Aarons.

The Saints want to sign the right-back after returning to the Premier League but Aarons is also being tracked by a number of other top-flight clubs.

Aarons was close to a move to St Mary's last summer before moving to Bournemouth for Premier League football.

Southampton, along with Leeds United, agreed a fee with Norwich City - only for the Cherries to make a last-gasp move to snatch the former England Under-21 international in a £12m deal.

Aarons made just 13 Premier League starts for the Cherries last season, and 23 appearances in total, after a persistent hamstring injury hampered his debut campaign.