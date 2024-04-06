Southampton prepares for annual marathon

Several road closures will be in place for the annual Southampton marathon taking place on Sunday.

The 9th edition of the event will start in Guildhall Square at 09:00 BST.

More than 6,500 runners from 36 different countries will be taking part in the full marathon, half marathon, 10k or 5k distances.

The 26.3 mile (42km) race involves two laps around the city and its landmarks, including St Mary's Football Stadium.

Southampton Hospitals Charity is the lead charity for the marathon, with 146 runners signed up to fundraise for it this year.

Runner Jake Neale said it was his "way of giving back".

"As my local hospital, I've been to University Hospital Southampton many times either for myself, family, or friends," he said.

"At some point in their life, everyone is going to have used a hospital, and some of the work they do in Southampton is absolutely incredible!"

In the city centre, full closures will be in place on London Road and Brunswick Place from 07:00 BST, Central Bridge and Itchen Bridge from 08:00 and East Park Terrace from 09:30.

West Quay Road, Millbrook Road West and Hill Lane will be available for access.

Details of all planned closures can be found on the event's road closure map.

The organisers confirmed that The Avenue, Thomas Lewis Way, West Quay and The Marlands Shopping Centre would all be open and easily accessible, as well as Red Funnel and the docks.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.