Southampton nearing agreement to re-sign Adam Lallana

According to French media Sports Zone, Southampton are closing in on a deal to re-sign former midfielder Adam Lallana (36), who is a free agent following his departure from Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season.

Lallana came through the ranks at Southampton before leaving to join Liverpool in a deal worth just over €30m back in the summer of 2014. He then moved to Brighton on a free transfer back in the summer of 2020, however, his contract with the Seagulls has now expired, leaving the former England international without a club.

Southampton, who have bounced straight back into the Premier League after beating Leeds United in the EFL Championship play-off final, are looking to sign him up. According to Sports Zone, Lallana and Southampton are close to reaching an agreement and the deal could be quickly sealed. After a decade away from the club, Lallana is now set to return to St. Mary’s and help the Saints retain their top-flight status.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle