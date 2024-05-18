Southampton fan celebrates with prosthetic leg during play-off win

A Southampton fan celebrated with a prosthetic leg as the club secured a spot in the Championship play-off final on Friday night (17 May).

The Saints beat West Brom 3-1 in the second leg of their crunch tie to secure a place at Wembley, following a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns in the first leg.

Russell Martin’s side will face Leeds United in the play-off final next weekend, and there were jubilant scenes at St Mary’s as the game unfolded.

One fan even took “limbs” to the next level, waving a prosthetic leg in the air.