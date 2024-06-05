Southampton captain Parnell announces retirement

Southampton captain Rosie Parnell is retiring from playing professional football.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Saints this afternoon.

Parnell spent her early youth with Southampton before joining the Reading Centre of Excellence at the age of 14. She went on to feature for Oxford United and London Bees at senior level before returning to Southampton in 2019. Since returning to the club, Parnell has helped The Saints complete their mission of reaching the elite game. She has gone on to make 33 appearances for Southampton in their first two seasons in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

After announcing her retirement, Parnell said “It’s an easy decision because when you know it’s right, you know and for me mentally and physically, I know it’s the right time. However, having made the

decision in January, it’s been a tough few months topped off with being injured and not being able to help the team end on the high I’d imagined.

“I honestly can’t explain how proud I am to have represented this club and to have captained the side to many successes over the years. This club will always be special to me and I will continue to be a super Saints fan in the stands.”

Parnell made the final appearance of her career in Southampton’s 2-0 Adobe Women’s FA Cup victory at Sunderland back in January.