Southampton announce departure of forward Wilkinson

Southampton have announced the news that forward Katie Wilkinson will be leaving the club upon the expiry of her contract this summer.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the player’s scheduled departure via an official club press release from The Saints this afternoon.

Wilkinson was arguably Southampton’s marquee signing when she joined the club in summer 2022. The player arrived at St Mary’s Stadium boasting an exceptional goalscoring record at Barclays Women’s Championship level. Wilkinson has not disappointed in her time with Southampton; she has netted an impressive 17 goals in 46 games for the club in all competitions.

Southampton were keen to extend Wilkinson’s stay at St Mary’s Stadium into a third season but both parties have been unable to agree a new deal and the player will now become a free agent at the end of this month.

It was recently reported that Southampton already have 15 players under contract for next season while the club have signed former Reading and Rangers midfielder Rachel Rowe on a free transfer. The club continue to engage in contract negotiations with full-back Ella Morris and attacker Sophia Pharoah.

It promises to be a busy few weeks at Southampton as the club continue to build their 2024/2025 playing squad. The Saints are also aiming to fill their managerial vacancy as soon as possible.