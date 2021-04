South Windsor boys, girls sweep RHAM

The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook had another triple-double in his return to Oklahoma City, and the Washington Wizards beat the Thunder 129-109 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Westbrook finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists - his fourth straight triple-double and his 14th in 16 games. When he visited as a Houston Rocket last season, the Oklahoma City crowd cheered him loudly before and after the game.