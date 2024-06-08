South Western bests Shippensburg in District III state quarterfinal showdown

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA state playoffs tend to feature a lot of randomness. Teams from all over the state facing off, you can’t really know what to expect.

Then you get a game like Friday, where District III foes Shippensburg and South Western meet in the 5A softball state quarterfinals at Cumberland Valley. Shippensburg struck first for a 1-0 lead, but the Mustangs reminded everyone they’re the class of District III 5A softball this season as the district champs won 7-1 to advance to the PIAA state semifinals, improving to 26-0 on the season.

South Western will face Pittston at Pine Grove High School on Monday at 4 p.m. with a trip to the state championship on the line.

