South vs. Brush baseball: Rebels shake off rust in 6-0 win over Arcs

May 14—Ayden Collins tried to call time from the batters' box as South had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first in a first-round contest against Brush on May 14.

While he wasn't given the opportunity to step out of the box, Collins did send a shot to right that cleared the bases and put the Rebels ahead. They added three more through the rest of the contest to finish off a 6-0 victory.

South advances to the second round and will play Twinsburg on May 16.

It was a slow start from the Rebels, as they had two groundouts to start the game. But the three through six batters were patient from the box finding the pitches they liked.

Niko Frizell and James Miller drew walks and Mac Rath added a single to get the bases full for Collins. Coach Brian Pellegrini was pleased with how the junior approached the situation from the plate.

"It was a great at-bat by Ayden," Pellegrini said. "He stayed patient, did what we talked about all season, get a pitch you can work with and use the whole field. The guys ahead of him did the same, we started off with good approaches and didn't try to do too much out of the gate. We haven't played in a week, but our guys came out and did what they were supposed to do."

The time off was added on with the unknown if the first-round contest would be played or not as initial weather reports called for rain.

But Collins and the players kept their composure for the contest in whatever form it was going to be.

"We got the bats going and talked about that in the dugout," Collins said. "We needed big at-bats and to get things going early. With the bases loaded, I was able to hit it the other way and everyone was able to feed off of that."

The early lead was also big for sophomore Nick Barrus on the mound. He finished the contest allowing just two hits and struck out eight.

South added runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Frizell led off the third in a big way with a shot to right that got passed the outfielder.

As he set a blazing trail on the base paths, Brush's relay in had issues and resulted in an inside-the-park home run for the senior on his final home game.

Then in the fourth, Brady Namestnik led off the inning with a single and was driven in by Frizell with a double.

Tommy Vokic finished the scoring for the contest with a ground ball to score Luke Ferrari in the fifth.

Getting the bats going early in the playoffs is what both Pellegrini and Collins wanted to see. While the Rebels are the 21-seed, the players are excited to play the role of the underdog.

"It helps us have the confidence that we can go far in this tournament," Collins said. "We have to be ready to compete against Twinsburg. Everyone has to keep doing the same thing we've been doing and focus on the basic things and just play ball."

Pellegrini added: "You could tell yesterday, everyone was ready. It was a good review day. We went over all of the defense and offense to get ready for today, and it shows me that they were ready to go. I'm really happy with how everyone approached today including Nick on the mound to just go after them consistently."

After the Frizell double, Owen Thompson struck out the next three batters he faced for the Arcs.

THE SCORE

South 6, Brush 0