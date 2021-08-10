South Tippah Schools to require face masks through Labor Day

Aug. 9—TUPELO — The South Tippah School District, which started the school year on Aug. 4 with a mask-optional policy, will require face masks be worn by students and staff from Aug. 11 through Labor Day, Superintendent Tony Elliott announced.

"Please be patient as we try to get our isolations and quarantines under control to be better able to keep our faculty, staff and students in school," Elliott wrote in a statement.

Future guidance on masks will be provided on Friday, Sept. 3.

As students filled school buildings last week, educators once again had to adapt as COVID-19 had forced some students and teachers to quarantine before school even began.

Elliott said the start of the school year has been good, but not exactly what administrators had hoped for.

"Because of the recent upsurge in COVID numbers, we've had some teachers out and students out starting the school year and that's not what anyone ever wants," Elliott said. "Especially the very first days of school, when you've got students coming in with substitute teachers in certain areas."

The 2020-21 school year ended on a high note, which made administrators hopeful: Zero positive cases and quarantines across the district.

As a result, they had planned all summer to open up and begin the school year as they would prior to the pandemic. But in late-July, COVID cases and hospitalizations spiked across the state, largely the result of the highly contagious delta variant.

So as the virus rages, the beginning of Elliott's second year as South Tippah's superintendent has been "a little more hectic" than the previous year.

During the first week of school, there were 35 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff districtwide, and 94 quarantines.

But they did not all occur during the first three days of school, according to Elliott. Some of those individuals tested positive or were quarantined before the school year began and never stepped foot on campus, he said.

As of Monday evening, there were still 34 active COVID-19 cases in the district and 175 students/staff were quarantined — almost double the amount of quarantines there were last week.

While some COVID protocols, like those regarding quarantines, have changed, others remain the same. Students are still eating lunch and breakfast in their classrooms, the district is still disinfecting and fogging buildings and buses daily, and schools are spacing out classrooms as much as possible to provide social distancing.

"Safety is of utmost importance to us, but we also realize we've got to get these kids in school and educate them to the best of our ability," Elliott said.

An ongoing six-month construction project at Pine Grove School will add a set of bathrooms for boys and girls to allow for better social distancing, along with two small tutoring classrooms and a janitorial storage unit.

One of Elliott's goals for the school year is to get test scores back to where they were before COVID.

And he said the district is getting innovative to deal with a nationwide teacher shortage: one Ripley Middle School teacher is teaching their own class while simultaneously teaching a remote class at Blue Mountain School.

It may be something the district will have to utilize more in coming years, Elliott said, so he decided to stay ahead of the curve and implement a remote teaching class during the current year.

