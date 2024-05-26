South tennis season ends at semistate

May 25—Terre Haute South's girls tennis team had the hope that it could earn a state tournament berth going into its Jasper Semistate contest against Floyd Central on Saturday.

After all, the Braves had beaten the Highlanders during the regular season.

However, the tables were turned on Saturday.

Floyd Central swept all of the singles match en route to a 3-2 victory over South, reversing the regular season result from when the Braves won on April 20 in a match at Castle High School.

Floyd Central has since scrambled its lineup and it paid off for the Highlanders. All of Floyd Central's singles victories were in straight sets.

South took the points at doubles as the No. 1 team of Jessica Kallubhavi and Savannah Semmler defeated Floyd Central's Katherine Langdon and Marianna Maury 6-1, 6-2.

At No. 2 doubles, Anika Gera and Ellie Luken were victorious over Addison Mitchell and Olivia Holland 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Terre Haute South finished its season with a 20-7 record.

Floyd Central 3, Terre Haute South 2

Singles — Elizabeth Banet (FC) def. Sarah Rowe 6-1, 6-0; Lauren Hasenour (FC) def. Jordan Miller 6-1, 6-1, Katherine Fancer (FC) def. Aja Irish 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles — Jessica Kallubhavi-Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Katherine Langdon-Mariana Maury 6-1, 6-2; Anika Gera-Ellie Luken (THS) def. Addison Mitchell-Olivia Holland 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

