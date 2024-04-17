South swimmer Caleb Brewer signs with Milwaukee School of Engineering

Apr. 17—CHEYENNE — Caleb Brewer's college decision was every bit as much academic as athletic — maybe more so.

The Cheyenne South senior wanted to attend a school with a science, technology, engineering and math focus.

"I've pretty much always known I wanted to do some sort of engineering, or at least a job related to STEM," Brewer said. "I thought a school focused in it would be in my best interest. Even if I choose to change majors, it would still be in line and the school would be a good fit for it.

"I'm going to major in mechanical engineering. I want to do robotics when I get into the workforce. Mechanical is a very useful degree. Even if I change my mind about robotics, there are tons and tons of jobs mechanical engineering will still apply for."

Brewer announced his commitment to the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Tuesday evening in South's library. The Raiders are a second-year NCAA Division III program.

"It is a little bit different from what I'm used to," Brewer said. "I think it's going to be enjoyable to see a team grow and develop and feel like you're part of that. When I go to this team, hopefully I'll be part of the growth and success of the team in the future."

Brewer was a two-time Class 4A state champion in the 100-yard butterfly. He also won the 200-yard individual medley this winter and was voted both athlete of the meet and athlete of the year by 4A's coaches.

"What Caleb has meant to South swimming — and South as a whole — can't be put into words," Bison coach Jason Garman said. "He's been incredible. I had a former principal come up to me and say, 'Everyone in Wyoming swimming wants to be Caleb Brewer right now. From the way he attacked his races, the way he swam them, his strategy, everybody wants to be Caleb.'

"He was right. When Caleb competed, it was a must-see event. Coaches filmed it, they came up and talked about it. ... I'm so excited he has the opportunity to compete in college. He found a program that's going to challenge him and make him better and, even more so, a school that's going to challenge him."

Brewer wasn't sure he would like living in a city when he took his recruiting visit to Milwaukee. The city made an impression on him.

"We thought it was going to be too busy and not feel welcoming but, when we got there, it felt really inviting and the people were really nice," said Brewer, who was state runner-up in the 200 IM both his sophomore and junior years. "I liked the staff at the school, especially the swimming coach. I'm excited to go swim for him. ... It's going to push me and make me grow.

"There's a lot of stuff to do during the summer. There's tons of festivals and cool events and a lot to do in the area. However long I'm in college, having those opportunities is going to be really cool."

