South stars can't stop Sock passing duo

Jun. 21—ALMEDIA. — For two seasons, District 4 secondaries had all kinds of trouble stopping Loyalsock receiver Jaylen Andrews when they had all of the coverages at their disposal.

With the UMPC District 4 Football All-Star game not allowing zone defenses or double coverage, Andrews was nearly unstoppable for one final time in his career at Central Columbia High School on Friday night.

Andrews had seven catches for 161 yards and three scores as the North rolled to a 30-3 victory over the South.

The game was stopped with 10:40 left in the third quarter due to lightning after the last half of the third quarter was played in a driving rainstorm, and resulted in four fumbles.

It was a night to forget for the South All-Stars, which netted just one first down in the first half, and just three total for the game — none on the ground. The South offense managed just 83 yards of offense through the three quarters.

Meanwhile, whatever problems the North offense had were solved by the Lancers' passing combination of the St. Francis-bound Tyler Gee, and Andrews, who is headed to play at East Stroudsburg University.

Andrews caught a 16-yard TD to cap the first North drive with 7:10 left in the first quarter and added a 33 yard grab late in the first quarter to push the lead to 14-0.

The South's only points were set up by Hughesville's Angelo Ferrigno, who returned the kickoff after the second touchdown 60 yards to the North's 26. The drive sputtered without a first down, but Selinsgrove's Carter Young booted a 43-yard field goal to cut the lead to 14-3.

The South stopped the next drive deep in its territory when Northwest's Adam Chonko picked off a Gee pass inside the 10, but the ensuing snap went over the head of Selinsgrove quarterback Mark Pastore, and out of the end zone for a safety, and a 16-3 advantage.

Andrews then added a 45-yard grab on the first play after South punt for a 23-3 advantage at the break for the North.

Warrior Run's Ryan Newton quarterbacked the South on its first dive of the second half. It was its best sustained march of the game with Southern Columbia Jacob Hoy catching two first-down passes from Newton before the drive stalled on downs.

South Williamsport's Ryan Cassella (10 carries, 131 yards) ripped off a 44-yard TD run to cap the scoring.

The rain came during North's final scoring drive, bogging down both offenses, which were hindered by fumbles for the rest of the third quarter.

The rain slowed down, and Montoursville's Nate Fisher converted a fourth-and-one with a 42-yard run inside the South 5, but a flash of lightning during the run forced the players from the field, and organizers called the game about five minutes later.

Andrews was selected as the overall MVP of the game.

Pastore was the South's offensive MVP, while Chonko picked up the defensive award for the South. Coaches awards for the South went to Peyton Rearick of Milton and Aiden Hilday of Central Columbia.

------

UMPC DISTRICT 4 ALL-STAR GAME

at Central Columbia H.S.

NORTH 30, SOUTH 3 (called after 3+ quarters)

North;14;9;7 — 30

South;0;3;0 — 3

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

N-Jaylen Andrews 16 pass from Tyler Gee (Conner Poole kick)

L-Andrews 33 pass from Gee (Poole kick)

Second quarter

S-FG Carter Young 43

N-Andrews 45 pass from Gee (Poole kick)

Third quarter

N-Ryan Casella 44 run (Poole kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

;N;S

First downs;12;4

Rushes-net yards;22-183;9-9

Passing yards;189;74

Passing;10-13-1;7-16-0

Fumbles-lost;4-0;2-0

Penalties-yards;5-45;1-5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — North: Ryan Casella, South Williamsport, 10-131, TD; Nate Fisher, Montoursville, 1-42; Tate Sechrist, Jersey Shore, 5-20; Peyton Whitman, Jersey Shore, 1-1; Devon Harris, Williamsport, 1-(-2); Tyler Gee, Loyalsock, 4-(-9). South: Mark Pastore, Selinsgrove, 4-15; Nick Stevens, Northwest, 1-3; Nolan Baumert, Line Mountain, 1-(-2); Ryan Newton, Warrior Run, 3-(-7).

PASSING — North: Gee, 10-13-1 for 189 yards, 3 TDs. South: Newton, 3-5-0 for 44 yards; Pastore, 1-4-0 for 20 yards; Blake Wise, Southern Columbia, 3-7-0 for 16 yards.

RECEIVING — North: Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock, 7-161, 3 TDs; Casella, 1-12; Hayes Campbell, Wellsboro, 1-8; Harris, 1-7. South: Jacob Hoy, Southern Columbia, 3-36; Eli Book, Central Columbia, 2-25; Kyle Christman, Southern Columbia, 1-20; Charles Landis, Lewisburg, 1-3.