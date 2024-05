These South Sound teams, athletes won track and field state championships in 2024

A comprehensive list of South Sound teams and athletes to win titles at the 2024 WIAA State Track and Field Championships in Tacoma:

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS

4A BOYS

High jump – Geron White, Federal Way (6-6)

Triple jump – Justin Temple Jr., Puyallup (45-5.5)

Emerald Ridge’s JaiCieonna Gero-Holt reacts to her 6-foot attempt in the 4A girls high jump during day 3 of the Track and Field Championship at Mount Tahoma High School, on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Tacoma, Wash.

4A GIRLS

Long jump – Cassandra Atkins, Federal Way (19-9.75)

Triple jump – Cassandra Atkins, Federal Way (39-9.25)

Discus – Grace Degarimore, South Kitsap (164-8)

Javelin – Grace Degarimore, South Kitsap (136-3)

100-meter hurdles – JaiCieonna Gero-Holt, Emerald Ridge (14.84)

Shot put – JaiCieonna Gero-Holt, Emerald Ridge (44-10.5)

High jump – JaiCieonna Gero-Holt, Emerald Ridge (5-10)

300-meter hurdles – Mikayla Gardley, Emerald Ridge (43.63)

200-meter dash – Mikayla Gardley, Emerald Ridge (24.85)

100-meter dash – Iren Derricks, Emerald Ridge (12.23)

1600-meter relay – Iren Derricks, Reese Nader, Meggie Kilcup, Mikayla Gardley, Emerald Ridge (3:53.83)

Federal Way’s Cassandra Atkins lands in the pit on the 4A competes in the 4A triple jump during day 2 of the Track and Field Championship at Mount Tahoma High School, on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Tacoma, Wash.

3A BOYS

400-meter dash – Eddie Bruner Jr., Lincoln (48.53)

110-meter hurdles – Andrew Bell, Spanaway Lake (14.58)

Pole vault – Jordan Lasher (16-6)

Shot put wheelchair – Zachary Heckinger, Auburn Mountainview (9-6.75)

Javelin wheelchair – Zachary Heckinger, Auburn Mountainview (22-0)

200-meter dash Ambulatory – Jahaziel Brown, Mount Tahoma (25.33)

400-meter dash Ambulatory – Jahaziel Brown, Mount Tahoma (57.14)

Mixed 800-meter Medley Relay Unified – Aleyah Belem, Davont’e Howell, Ania Condry, James Jones, Mount Tahoma (1:53.57)

Mixed 400-meter Relay Unified – Matilde Carioli, James Jones, Marijah Johnson, Davont’e Howell, Mount Tahoma (50.82)

3A GIRLS

Triple jump – Addison Kelly, Silas (39-7)

Long jump – Addison Kelly, Silas (18-5.75)

300-meter hurdles – Savannah Hinton, Silas (45.10)

1600-meter relay – Danica Olsen, Lejla Carlsson, Kate Jones, Maura Lenzi, Gig Harbor (3:57.90)

2A BOYS

Long jump – Marvis Christian, Franklin Pierce (22-3)

2A GIRLS

800 relay – Cassidy Hedin, Annabelle Clapp, Reese Heryford, Ava Jones, Tumwater (1:42.77)

TEAM CHAMPIONS

4A Girls – Emerald Ridge (102)