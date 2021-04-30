South out-slugs North in softball offensive show

Apr. 30—If you like offense, Terre Haute North's softball diamond was the place to be on Thursday.

The hosts and visiting Terre Haute South combined for 19 hits, including four home runs. Every inning was a battle.

South prevailed 8-5 in the end because it was a tad more consistent throughout its lineup — and it was able to take advantage of nine walks and errors that led to four runs.

"We've been swinging the bat well the last two weeks. These girls are believing in hitting. My biggest thing is let's put some pressure on the defense and see what happens," South coach Jeff Biggs said.

The pattern for the Braves (11-9) started from the beginning as its first two batters drew walks. One of them — Grace Kidwell — was thrown at the plate by North left fielder Halie Gilbert while trying to score — but Marlee Loudermilk, who drew the second walk, scored on a RBI single by Lexi Cottrell.

Unfazed, North put its offense to work right away. Taylor Hoggatt slugged a solo home run on the Patriots' first at-bat to tie the game.

Another home run in the second, this time by No. 9 hitter Marlee Ramey, put the Patriots in front 2-1 at the end of two innings. However, it was a short-lived advantage.

South took the lead back in the third after Loudermilk singled and then Peyton Simmons hit a two-run home run to center to put the Braves up 3-2. After Simmons' tater, the Braves loaded the bases with two outs. North got what it wanted a groundout to third — but the throw by Christina Richards to first base was off the mark. All three Braves scored to make it 6-2.

"We battled and kept the game close. I thought overall we out-played them ... apart from the third inning. That was a killer," North coach Chris Mundy said.

The Patriots (5-12) could have faded, but they didn't. In the fourth, the South lead was cut to 6-4 when Victoria Elden hit a RBI single to left to score Gilbert and then the prolific Ramey smoked a triple to score courtesy runner Zoey Jukes.

Story continues

South, however, hits .350 as a team and they continued to pile on the pressure. Izzy Light singled in the fifth and scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-4. Still, North came back. A solo blast by Madison McKenzie made it 7-5 in the fifth.

The Patriots had a great chance to even the score in the sixth. Kylee Pender and Elden singled, followed by a two-out walk by Hoggatt. Karson Hart, North's No. 2 hitter, hit a sharp grounder up the middle.

North appeared to finally catch the break it was looking for when it struck pitcher Jasmine Kinzer's glove, but South shortstop Loudermilk made a heady play, reacted to the deflection, and threw out Hart at first to end the North rally via the unconventional 1-6-3 putout.

Was Hart out? Your answer likely depends on which side of town you live on, but it was North's last true threat. In the seventh, South scored one more run via an error, and Kinzer retired the Patriots in the seventh to cinch the victory.

Biggs is happy with where the junior and sophomore-dominated Braves are at.

"All nine of our hitters are hitting above .300. It's all for one and one for all," Biggs said. "I tried to play it off, saying this is more of a conference win. We're 4-1 in conference and puts us in second by ourselves. It's up to Columbus North to win their last two or we share the conference aspect. I focused on that more than The Glove, because we're young and I wanted to keep them as calm and cool as I could."

Mundy thinks the Patriots are close to turning the corner themselves.

"It's defense for us. We've lost a lot of games due to errors. We're in the 50s in errors. You can't have that. It is what it is. We have a lot of kids playing out of position and we've had injuries. It's tough. If we can shore our defense up? Around tournament time, we'll be a different team. I do like the direction we're going in," Mundy said.