South Pontotoc working old, new faces into fold

INGOMAR – As South Pontotoc looks to build off of a big season, it will try to do so with a mix of old and new faces.

Several Cougars saw the court in a pair of summer league games on Wednesday morning against Ripley and Tunica Academy. In them, coach Bill Russell wanted to get those without high school experience valuable minutes.

“We hadn’t practiced a whole lot this summer, so we’re using this opportunity to play games,” Russell said. “Just trying to throw them in the mix and get them some varsity level competition, so it’s a learning process for us.”

South Pontotoc finished 24-6 in 2023-24, placing first in Region 2-4A and making it to the Class 4A state quarterfinals. A big reason for that was the defense, which allowed just 29.9 points per game.

In the coming months, Russell wants the young players to improve on that end.

“We’ve got to be able to stay in front of the basketball better and not let them get to the rim on us,” he said. “It’s just a different pace and a different level than what they’re used to, and we’re just trying to adapt them to the pace and the strength of the high school game versus a junior high game.”

The Cougars do return four of their five starters from last year’s team. This includes Morgan Harrison, the defending Region 2-4A Player of the Year.

In the game against Tunica Academy on Wednesday, Harrison was tied for the team lead with six points. Nine players had at least two.

Since last season came to a close, the rising senior feels that her own defense is improving.

“Over the spring, after postseason,” Harrison said. “We worked on defense a lot, and I feel like my defense has improved a lot because we did a lot of drills postseason.”

Win or lose, Russell wants to continue to develop the young players so as to have more depth for the regular season.

“We’re not really worried about trying to win them all in the summer,” he said, “but you want them to be competitive and the athleticism of some of the teams we’ve played this summer that they just couldn’t get in those varsity minutes.”