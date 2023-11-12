South Pontotoc rolls to Rotary Club Classic win

Nov. 11—PONTOTOC — The South Pontotoc girls took an undefeated record into the Rotary Club Classic on Saturday at Pontotoc High School.

They left with the record intact after a dominant 58-16 win over the West Union Eagles.

"I thought defensively we played well. We got our hands on a lot of balls up top, and Kolbie (Jones) was able to go finish a lot of stuff," coach Bill Russell said. "I told them after the game that I'm pleased with how we're moving around defensively and how active we are."

South Pontotoc's defense forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter (32 in the game) and allowed the Eagles to take just two shots. The offense, meanwhile, started on an 18-0 run before West Union got on the board with 1:11 left in the period.

The Eagles added on with a layup from Kylie Jourdan and a 3-pointer from Laina Cordner, but the Cougars responded with a 13-3 run to take a 36-10 lead at halftime.

The 16 points are the fewest allowed by South Pontotoc since Feb. 17, when they held Clarksdale to 13 points in the second round of last season's Class 4A state tournament.

Although Russell was impressed with the team's performance, he noticed that the Cougars missed a handful of uncontested shots. Making them down the road will involve concentration.

"When you base up because you think it's gonna be easy and you don't shoot it like a normal, competitive shot and that's when you come up short," he said. "Everything that we missed down there was, you know, we just left a little short. You've got to take every shot like it's contested."

South Pontotoc (3-0) is hoping to build off of last season, which saw it fall in the state quarterfinals.

The Cougars lost some top contributors from that team, but Russell is hopeful that they can make the 2024 tournament and go on another run.

"We've got a lot of inexperienced players, but we got several players back that got experience," he said. "We're just hoping that we can improve every game and build on that and make another run this time."

South Pontotoc travels to Houlka on Tuesday. West Union travels to face New Albany.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: South Pontotoc's 18-0 run to start the game included points from four players.

Point Maker: Jones led the Cougars with 22 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the field and was 4 for 6 from the free throw line.

Talking Point: "I would say that my teammates kept pushing me to not give up." — Jones, on South Pontotoc's defense

