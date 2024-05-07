South Point to dedicate softball field in honor of Jan Keatley

May 6—SOUTH POINT — South Point High School proudly announces the dedication of their softball field to the esteemed coach and teacher Jan Keatley, a monumental figure in the school's athletic history.

The field will be officially named "The Jan Keatley Softball Field" in recognition of Keatley's outstanding contributions to both the school's sports programs and the lives of countless students.

The unveiling ceremony for the new signage will take place on Wednesday, May 8, at 5 p.m. preceding the Lady Pointers Softball game. The event will be commemorated with a reception at South Point High School.

A revered member of the 2017 South Point High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Keatley has dedicated nearly four decades of her life to teaching and coaching at South Point.

Throughout her tenure, she served as a mentor and role model, leaving an indelible mark on the school's athletic legacy.

Keatley's illustrious coaching career spans various sports, including volleyball, girls' basketball, track, and her beloved softball.

Notably, she holds the distinction of being the first coach to achieve 500 career wins in softball, earning her a place in the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame and the National High School Softball Hall of Fame in 1998.

As one of the best players on the first ever Dot Hick's Marshall University softball team, the current bullpen is named in her honor.

Among her numerous accolades are:

—High School All American Softball Player

—Coaching multiple First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention All-State softball players

—Leading teams to 17 Ohio Valley Conference Championships, including 10 OVC Championships in Softball, 4 District Championships, 1 Regional Championship, and 1 State Semi-Finalist title

—Serving as President of the State Softball Coaches Association and Director for the Ohio High School Fastpitch Coaches Association State Coaches Clinic

—Induction into the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the National Federation of High School Coaches Hall of Fame.

Beyond her remarkable achievements in athletics, Keatley's legacy is defined by her unwavering dedication to her students. She went above and beyond her role as a coach and educator, providing support and assistance to students in need, from purchasing prom attire to offering comfort during difficult times.

Her impact on the lives of students extends far beyond the realm of sports, embodying the true spirit of mentorship and compassion.

South Point High School invites the community to join in celebrating Jan Keatley's extraordinary accomplishments and enduring legacy on Wednesday, May 8 at 5 p.m. at South Point High School.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Chase Kratzenberg, South Point Athletic Director at 740.237.2318.