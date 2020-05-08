The South is playing football this fall, pandemic or no pandemic

*NOTE: This podcast taping was finished before Oregon governor Kate Brown announced on Thursday a multi-level plan to re-open the state pertaining to the coronavirus.

One of the biggest questions threatening the sports world today is football season. Will football at all levels begin on time? What would it look like? Will there be fans?

On the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast, host Jordan Kent is joined by special guest, former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz.

I live in the south. This is maybe crude to say, but the south doesn't care. They're going to play college football. Now, whether California plays or Oregon plays, I don't know. The south is playing. Today, Arkansas AD [Athletic Director] said ‘We're playing. We're starting camp in mid July and we're coming back September 5 and playing our first game.'" -- Geoff Schwartz

The Ducks are scheduled to open the 2020 season at home on Saturday, September 5 hosting North Dakota State in Autzen Stadium.

What will that look like?

Following Governor Brown's announcement of the three phase plan to re-open the state, Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes met with the media addressing his mindset that football will be played this fall.

"One scenario we are not working on is not playing football," said Barnes.

Oregon State is currently scheduled to host Colorado State in the home opener at Reser Stadium on September 12, 2020.

With so much uncertainty in the sports world and a lot of fans begging for an end date, the only thing we can hope for is a safe return to the gridiron when the time is right.

