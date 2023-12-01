South Pittsburg defeats McKenzie for second TSSAA football title in three years

CHATTANOOGA — McKenzie waited almost a century to win its first TSSAA football state championship last season.

The Rebels came just shy of capturing two in a row.

South Pittsburg's Jamarion Farrior ran for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with under five minutes in regulation, and the Pirates defeated McKenzie 14-7 in Friday’s TSSAA Class 1A state championship game at Finley Stadium.

South Pittsburg (15-0) won its second state title in three seasons. The Pirates also beat McKenzie for the 2021 championship in a 24-21 thriller.

McKenzie (13-2) rolled to last year’s Class 1A title with a 34-14 win over Clay County, but the Rebels were hurt Friday by three turnovers in a game that didn’t feature much offense.

It took 30 minutes and 14 seconds of game time before either team scored. It finally happened after McKenzie’s Skyelor Fornera forced a fumble deep in South Pittsburg territory midway through the third quarter. McKenzie quarterback Tate Surber capitalized with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jake Cassidy a few plays later to make it 7-0 with 5:46 left in the third.

Fornera finished with nine tackles and two forced fumbles.

McKenzie had the ball at its 2-yard line down 14-7 with just over a minute left in regulation when Surber was intercepted.

The teams combined for 167 yards of offense and were 0-of-11 on third down in the first half. Neither team drove deeper than the other’s 42-yard line in that span.

South Pittsburg came from behind without quarterback Kamden Wellington, who left the game with an injury early in the fourth quarter. Farrior rushed for the tying touchdown a few plays later.

He finished with 160 yards rushing and two scores.

