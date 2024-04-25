South MS high school baseball playoffs are here. These are teams and players to watch

The baseball playoffs arrived last weekend for the lower classifications and is finally here for the upper classes this weekend.

There are 19 Mississippi Coast teams in action this weekend hoping to reach the warm nights of May.

Here we’ll list three title-contending teams to watch and the schedule for this weekend’s action.

Games are slated to be played April 26-29 on a Friday/Saturday/Monday schedule. Each series is a best two-out-of-three and the first team listed in each matchup is the higher seed and will be the home team for game one and the if-necessary game three.

Resurrection

The 1A Eagles were untouched in district play and have lost just once in their last 20 games. Pitching depth is crucial in the postseason and Resurrection may be the best suited team on the Coast for the long haul. Trace Tingle has a 0.84 ERA as the ace and he’s followed by Carter McCammon and his 1.71 ERA.

Both are also key hitters and each carrying a batting average north of .350. Hollis Porter, the team’s leader in hits with 38, is also working a 2.88 ERA has the No. 3 starter.

Vancleave

Vancleave entered the season as a favorite to represent South Mississippi in the 5A state championships and the last few weeks have shown why. The Bulldogs dropped their first district game against East Central and proceeded to win each of their next 15 while scoring in double figures in 10 of those games.

Tyler West and Hunter Harper have a combined 1.47 ERA over 95 total innings as the first two starters on the mound. The emergence of Martin Shaw and his team-high 1.055 OPS has greatly benefited the Bulldog offense. He’s got a hit in nine of his last 11 games and has four doubles in his last five outings.

Pearl River Central

The Blue Devils are one of the most consistent programs on the south side of the state and seem to peaking as one of the top teams in 6A. Pearl River Central has just five blemishes on its schedule this year and are 14-2 against fellow 6A teams.

Senior Conner Dyess has a career-high 1.013 OPS at the plate and has a 1.21 ERA in his first year on the mound. The Blue Devil pitching staff rivals Resurrection in its depth with a team ERA of just 1.96. Dyess is joined by Isaias Ryan and Roman Mitchell with ERAs under 2.00.

1A Second Round

Resurrection vs West Bolivar

3A Second Round

Franklin County vs St. Patrick

Southeast Lauderdale vs St. Stanislaus

4A Second Round

Poplarville vs Forrest County Ag.

Bay High vs Columbia

Purvis vs Pass Christian

Pass Christian began the season with 11 straight losses. The Pirates are 9-6 since and scored eight runs in the final two innings against Richland to stun the Rangers with a 10-7 first round clinching win.

5A First Round

Stone vs Brookhaven

Vancleave vs North Pike

Florence vs East Central

South Jones vs Gautier

6A First Round

Pearl River Central vs West Harrison

Picayune vs Hattiesburg

George County vs Jim Hill

West Jones vs Hancock

7A First Round

Gulfport vs Oak Grove

Ocean Springs vs Petal

Northwest Rankin vs Harrison Central

Brandon vs Biloxi

The Greyhounds surprised many in 7A with their first district championship in program history. Ocean Springs locked in the region by taking down Gulfport two games to one in the regular season’s final series.