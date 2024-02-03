South Mountain community lobbies for return of ousted football coach Byron Evans

New football head coach Byron Evans encourages his team during a July 28 workout at South Mountain High School. Sean Logan/The Republic Head coach Byron Evans claps during a team workout on July 28, 2020, at South Mountain High School in Phoenix.

Byron Evans has been dismissed as head football coach at Phoenix South Mountain High School, where he began his path to becoming a standout NFL linebacker with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Members for the school community rallied in support of Evans Thursday night during the public comments period of the Phoenix Union High School District Governing Board meeting. Many talked about how Evans is a pillar in the community and helped players beyond the field as they asked that Evans be reinstated.

Evans himself also spoke to the governing board.

"If I'm guilty of anything, I'm guilty of I care too much," Evans said during his allotted minute to address the board, as he was surrounded by family members. "If I'm guilty of anything, I'm guilty of I love too much. If I'm guilty of anything, I'm guilty because I want to make my community better. If I'm guilty of anything, I'm guilty of wanting to see these young men to become something in their lives."

Evans continued: "If I'm guilty of anything, I'm guilty of what was given to me, I want to give to them. If I'm guilty of anything, I'm guilty because of who I am. I hear the word says unto whom much is given much is also required. My family, my community, make sure we give what we need. I've given back to our children. And if I'm guilty of anything, I'm guilty because I love too much."

Elected officials typically do not respond and are not allowed to take action at a public meeting when non-agenda items are brought up during public comments.

South Mountain Principal Brian Fair has not returned a message from The Arizona Republic seeking comment.

Evans was hired to replace Mark and Marcus Carter, brothers and co-head coaches who left to coach at Goodyear Desert Edge. He took over for the 2020 season, when COVID hit and impacted fall sports in the district, canceling most games.

The team went 2-1 that year. In 2021, the Jaguars went 2-8, followed by 5-5 and 2-8 seasons, before Evans was let go.

Evans arguably was the greatest athlete to come out of South Mountain High in the early 1980s. He later starred at the University of Arizona, then had a successful NFL career with the Eagles as a middle linebacker.

He cherished returning to South Mountain and talked about it in an interview with The Republic at the time.

Former Arizona State and Buffalo Bills wide receiver J.D. Hill spoke to the board in support of Evans, saying, "Byron Evans is a great friend of mine."

He said he gave Evans his first hamburger at a youth camp in south Phoenix when Hill was playing for the Bills.

"When he got to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, he came back to Phoenix and started giving free football camps, as I did, and we're still doing it today," Hill said. "Byron Evans is a winner."

State Sen. Catherine Miranda, D-Phoenix, told the board she remembered how Evans held camps in South Phoenix with former South Mountain star Manny Hendrix, who played for the Dallas Cowboys.

"His camps grew in South Phoenix to 5,000 youths at Esteban Park, all free," she said. "He has given scholarships to students at South Mountain."

Noah Vargas, who plays football at South Mountain, spoke on Evan's behalf.

"Coach Evans means a lot to me and our team, our school and our community," Vargas said. "I believe that Coach Evans is more than a coach to us. He's like a father figure to me. Coach Evans motivates us to be the best we can possibly be. He gives us all the advice we need when we need it. He gives us advice about life, school and football. He's been there for me when I was going through my devastating injury. He was always telling me to keep my head up and keep going."

