South Milwaukee's Nate Snead is an NCAA champion after pitching in winner-take-all game for Tennessee

The University of Tennessee won its first NCAA baseball championship Monday, and South Milwaukee's Nate Snead helped make it a reality.

The high-leverage relief pitcher was on the mound when Tennessee clinched its first spot in the final since 1951, and he got five outs Monday in a 6-5 win over Texas A&M that gave the Volunteers the decisive win in a best-of-three series.

Congratulations to Nate Snead and the Volunteers on clinching the National Championship! So proud of our PTA Alum. #PTAWay pic.twitter.com/D1XwDBUJkE — Prospect Training (@ProspectsBSB) June 25, 2024

Snead entered the game in a big spot, with two runners on in the top of the sixth and Tennessee nursing a 3-1 lead. The sophomore induced a groundout and a lineout hauled in by diving first baseman Blake Burke.

Snead worked a clean seventh inning, stranding two baserunners, and the offense went to work in the bottom of the seventh for three more runs and a 6-1 lead.

Tennessee's Zander Sechrist (48) hands the ball off to Tennessee's Nate Snead (7) during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Snead allowed a leadoff single in the eighth before getting replaced by Dylan Loy. The runner came around to score, and the Aggies ultimately made it interesting with another run in the eighth and two in the ninth, but Tennessee locked down the win. Snead allowed one run on two hits with a strikeout and a walk in 1⅔ innings.

Snead was named the Woodland East Conference Player of the Year at South Milwaukee but wasn't heavily recruited and was named honorable mention all-district. He started his career at Wichita State last year, going 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA and three saves, then transferred to Tennessee for this season.

Snead finishes the year with a 3.11 ERA, 10-2 record and 61 strikeouts in just more than 75 innings, with six saves.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: South Milwaukee's Snead on mound in Tennessee's NCAA title-clincher