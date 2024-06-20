South Milwaukee pitcher clinches Tennessee's trip to College World Series final

For the first time since 1951, the Tennessee baseball team is headed to the College World Series final, and a pitcher from South Milwaukee has played his part in the historic run.

Sophomore right-hander Nate Snead was on the mound for the Volunteers on Wednesday in the ninth inning, when he retired the final batters of the game and locked up the 7-2 win over Florida State. That advanced Tennessee into the championship best-of-three battle with Texas A&M for all the marbles, beginning Saturday.

The top-ranked Vols will play at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and 1 p.m. Sunday on ABC. If both teams win once, the final game starts at 6 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

Snead owns a 3.10 ERA this season in 27 appearances, with a 10-2 record and five saves. He has 60 strikeouts in nearly 73 innings.

Snead was named the Woodland East Conference Player of the Year at South Milwaukee but wasn't heavily recruited and was named honorable mention all-district. He started his career at Wichita State last year, going 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA and three saves, then transferred to Tennessee.

He's made three appearances at the College World Series in Omaha, allowing just two hits and no runs in 5⅓ innings, with three strikeouts and four walks.

That includes an essential 2⅓ innings June 14 against Florida State, when Snead kept the Seminoles off the scoreboard to close out the game and set the table for a thrilling four-run rally in the ninth, allowing Tennessee to prevail, 12-11.

Florida State's roster included Deerfield native Cal Fisher, a freshman infielder who played in 31 games this year but didn't appear in the College World Series. Arrowhead High School graduate Ethan Hindle was part of Kentucky's program this year, though he also did not appear in the World Series.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: South Milwaukee's Nate Snead helps Tennessee reach CWS final