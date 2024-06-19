A south Louisiana tradition: 36th year of lineman camp
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The 36th year of the Louisiana lineman camp, featuring 740 high school offensive and defensive linemen, wrapped up its four-day event Tuesday at Nicholls in Thibodaux.
Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.
