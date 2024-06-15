[Getty Images]

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith "there will be a lot of sad ex-team mates" following the death of Kevin Campbell aged 54.

Campbell was a boyhood Arsenal supporter and a product of the club's youth set-up after joining aged 15.

The striker went on to make his senior debut for the club in 1988, following loan spells with Leyton Orient and Leicester City.

He scored nine goals in 22 appearances for Arsenal during their title-winning 1990-91 campaign.

Campbell then helped the Gunners win the FA Cup and League Cup double in 1993, and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.

His Arsenal career ended in 1995, when he moved to Nottingham Forest. In all he played 228 times for our first team, scoring 59 goals.

"To have the career that he did was just fantastic," said Smith on Sky Sports. "He was ambitious and driven because he wanted to do well.

"You see the photos with his big smile and that was his personality. He was warm hearted and popular with all the boys.

"He was a South London boy who made good and always appreciated it. He never took it for granted to be where he was. He carried his work ethic throughout his whole career.

"When you have played with him and shared a dressing room with him, then you would never forget him. There will be a lot of ex-team mates of his who will be very sad.

"It is just a tragic day."