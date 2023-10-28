South Lafourche football stays alive in playoff race with dominant win over A.J. Ellender

BOURG — South Lafourche football needed a road win over A.J. Ellender to stay alive in the playoff race, and that's exactly what SL got. The Fighting Tarpons (5-4, 3-2 Class 4A District 7) defeated the Patriots (0-9, 0-5) on Friday night, 50-7.

South Lafourche football players warm up before facing A.J. Ellender on Friday.

After forcing an opening drive punt, the Tarpons got on the board with a Carson Orgeron rushing touchdown, but that was the first quarter's lone score. Even late into the second, Friday's game remained close — a Landin Dardar touchdown for SL was matched by Ellender's Kade Adkins finding Travon James to keep the Patriots within a touchdown with seconds remaining before halftime.

The bottom fell out from there. The Tarpons scored two touchdowns in the first half's final 51 seconds then scored three more in the third, hanging half a hundred — and forcing a running clock — before the fourth quarter even began.

Big plays

Friday's first big play came on the first snap of the second quarter. Facing a fourth down from midfield, the Patriots tried a fake punt that was almost immediately stopped by the Tarpons' special teams. The short field position led to another Dardar touchdown.

One of Friday's coolest plays came on SL's last snap of the first half. After another Orgeron rushing touchdown, senior kicker Cesar Gonzales lined up for an extra point, but got the ball in his hands on a trick play and rushed for a two-point conversion.

Big players

The Tarpons' offense was led by Orgeron and Dardar all night. Orgeron, the quarterback, completed 9-of-11 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown, while adding another 58 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.

Dardar, a running back, was the focal point for most of Friday. He rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries before he was relieved with the game no longer in doubt.

They said it

"This was definitely my best game of the season," said Gonzales, who made all six of his extra points and even made a tackle on a kick return in addition to his two-point conversion. "I was very excited about the two-point conversion. Originally, I was supposed to go wide and into the end zone, but I saw a gap open. I took it, and next thing you know, I'm in."

What's next

SL returns home next Friday, hosting Vandebilt Catholic. A.J. Ellender stays home, hosting Lutcher.

