South Kortright tops Schenevus; Sidney walks off against Greene

May 7—The South Kortright baseball team took down Schenevus 14-8 in a high-scoring non-league contest on Tuesday.

The runs came early and often as the Rams jumped out to an 11-7 lead in the third inning before both pitching staffs settled in.

Darren Dengler's three-run home run was the big blast for SK as he finished with two hits in the win.

JB Trimbell and Logan Reinshagen each had two hits as well, with Trimbell notching a triple and Reinshagen recording a double. Jacob Staroba also had a double for the Rams.

Tim Green and Orrin Clements each finished with two hits for Schenevus.

South Kortright (8-3) will face Gilboa/WAJ in the Delaware League title game on Thursday at Neahwa Park in Oneonta. Schenevus (9-5) will take on Edmeston/Morris in the Tri-Valley League final next Tuesday.

Sidney 9, Greene 8

Sidney defeated Greene 9-8 in an eight-inning walk-off on Tuesday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.

Elijah Wright led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple and eventually came in to score on a wild pitch.

Quinton Beckwith led the Sabers with three hits including a triple and a double. Kaleb Monroe had three hits including a double while Lucas Mott hit a home run and Cooper Finch went 2-for-4 with a double.

Beckwith and Wright combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound with Beckwith picking up the win out of the bullpen.

Parker Flanagan hit a home run in the loss for the Trojans.

Sidney improves to 7-6 on the season.

Delhi 9, Harpursville 4

Delhi earned a 9-4 home win over Harpursville on Tuesday in a game that was continued from a postponement last week.

Mason Reed struck out 11 batters in six innings of work to earn the win on the mound.

At the plate, Isaac Marsiglio had three hits, Bronson Thomson had two hits including a double and Andrew Liddle notched a triple.

Brayden Sakowsky had two base hits for Harpursville.

Delhi (6-5) will face Afton on Wednesday in a MAC playoff game.

Sauquoit Valley 11, Cooperstown 6

Cooperstown dropped an 11-6 decision at home to Sauquoit Valley on Tuesday.

Brenin Dempsey led the offense with three hits and two doubles. Frank Panzarella went 2-for-4 while Kalen Dempsey had a double.

Brody Murdock and Aaron Katz split pitching duties in the loss.

Cooperstown (7-7 overall, 5-3 CSC) will host Westmoreland on Friday.

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 22, Roxbury 2

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs rolled to a 22-2 non-league win over Roxbury on Tuesday.

Landin O'Leary led the attack, going 4-for-5 with a triple and seven RBI. Max Horvath went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI and Alex Rockwell had two doubles and four RBI.

Bryton Bauer had the only hit of the game for the Rockets.

South Kortright 14, Schenevus 8

SCS ... 430 100 0 — 8 5 3

SK ... 452 210 X — 14 10 3

SCS: Ryan Spranger (L), Cody Keator (4) and Tim Green

SK: Logan Reinshagen, Jacob Staroba (W, 3), Cole Thomas (6) and Darren Dengler

HR: Darren Dengler (SK)

3B: JB Trimbell (SK)

2B: Logan Reinshagen (SK), Jacob Staroba (SK)

Sidney 9, Greene 8

G ... 021 400 10 — 8 8 4

S ... 111 311 01 — 9 13 5

G: Youngs, Milk (3), Flanagan (L, 5) and Roth

S: Wright, Beckwith (W, 4) and Beckwith, Mott

HR: Lucas Mott (S), Parker Flanagan (G)

3B: Elijah Wright (S), Quinton Beckwith (S)

2B: Kaleb Monroe (S), Quinton Beckwith (S), Cooper Finch (S), Youngs (G)

Delhi 9, Harpursville 4

H ... 010 200 1 — 4 7 0

DA ... 250 200 X — 9 9 2

H: Solowsky, Lusk (L, 2), Warren (5) and Miller

DA: I. Marsiglio, M. Reed (W, 2) and J. DeMaio

3B: A. Liddle (DA), B. Sakowsky (H)

2B: B. Thomson (DA)

Sauquoit Valley 11, Cooperstown 6

SV ... 224 030 0 — 11 12 1

Coop ... 104 001 0 — 6 9 10

SV: Farrell (W) and Barker

Coop: Brody Murdock (L), Aaron Katz (5) and Jonathan Torres, Emerson Toulson

3B: Acquaviva (SV)

2B: Brenin Dempsey 2 (Coop), Kalen Dempsey (Coop)

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 22, Roxbury 2

CV-S/SS ... 492 25X X — 22 13 0

Rox ... 100 01X X — 2 1 5

CV-S/SS: Kris Cade (W), Brian Duncan (4) and Landin O'Leary

Rox: Taran Davis (L), Bryton Bauer (4) and Thomas Davis, Taran Davis

3B: Landin O'Leary (CV-S/SS)

2B: Max Horvath 2 (CV-S/SS), Alex Rockwell 2 (CV-S/SS)

GOLF

The Cooperstown golf team improved to 6-2 on the season Tuesday with a 171-231 win over Herkimer at Leatherstocking Golf Course.

Brayden Sentz led the Hawkeyes with a round of 38. Cooperstown had three other players break 50 in Charlie Lambert (41), Jackson Crisman (44) and Colyn Criqui (48).

Cooperstown will host Town of Webb on Friday.

Cooperstown 171, Herkimer 231 At Leatherstocking Golf Course Front 9, Par 35

Coop: Brayden Sentz 38, Charlie Lambert 41, Jackson Crisman 44, Colyn Criqui 48

Herk: Steven Naegle 46, Landon Ploss 59, Dakota Everson 61, Landon Walander 65